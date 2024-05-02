60 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Ohio Man Arrested After TSA Finds 3 Guns and Ammo in Checked Bag

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Metal briefcase with guns and ammunition that were packed in a metal suitcase and placed inside a larger piece of luggage. (TSA photo)

An Ohio man was taken into custody on Friday, April 26, at an airport after TSA agents detected three handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition concealed ingeniously within a metal briefcase inside his checked luggage. The arrest was the result of vigilant screening by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the TSA checked baggage room, highlighting the effectiveness of security measures in place.

The firearms were each meticulously wrapped in aluminum foil and secured with sticky tape, cleverly hidden under a metal sheet within the briefcase, which itself was packed inside a larger suitcase scheduled to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The TSA personnel promptly alerted the Allegheny County Police, who conducted a thorough examination of the suspicious luggage.

Upon inspection, law enforcement officials discovered one 9mm handgun wrapped with 47 bullets, another 9mm handgun accompanied by 23 bullets, and an unloaded .40 caliber handgun, also wrapped in foil. Additionally, three boxes of 9mm ammunition were found within the briefcase.

Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, expressed her gratitude towards the TSA officers for their acute observation skills and quick response in uncovering the hidden arsenal. “I also want to commend the Allegheny County Police for their swift action in seizing the case with the weapons and arresting the man,” Keys-Turner stated. “Travelers who fly out of our airport should feel reassured that TSA’s partnership with local law enforcement is critical in ensuring that our airport environment is secure and safe for passengers.”

This incident underscores the challenges and the ongoing need for stringent security checks to thwart attempts to smuggle weapons and other illegal items through commercial aviation, ensuring the safety and security of all travelers.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Lawmakers Press CBP Chief on Budget Request as Immigration Bills Stall in Congress
Next article
TSA Officer at Denver Airport Honored as National Passenger Support Specialist of the Year
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals