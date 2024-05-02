An Ohio man was taken into custody on Friday, April 26, at an airport after TSA agents detected three handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition concealed ingeniously within a metal briefcase inside his checked luggage. The arrest was the result of vigilant screening by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the TSA checked baggage room, highlighting the effectiveness of security measures in place.

The firearms were each meticulously wrapped in aluminum foil and secured with sticky tape, cleverly hidden under a metal sheet within the briefcase, which itself was packed inside a larger suitcase scheduled to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The TSA personnel promptly alerted the Allegheny County Police, who conducted a thorough examination of the suspicious luggage.

Upon inspection, law enforcement officials discovered one 9mm handgun wrapped with 47 bullets, another 9mm handgun accompanied by 23 bullets, and an unloaded .40 caliber handgun, also wrapped in foil. Additionally, three boxes of 9mm ammunition were found within the briefcase.

Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, expressed her gratitude towards the TSA officers for their acute observation skills and quick response in uncovering the hidden arsenal. “I also want to commend the Allegheny County Police for their swift action in seizing the case with the weapons and arresting the man,” Keys-Turner stated. “Travelers who fly out of our airport should feel reassured that TSA’s partnership with local law enforcement is critical in ensuring that our airport environment is secure and safe for passengers.”

This incident underscores the challenges and the ongoing need for stringent security checks to thwart attempts to smuggle weapons and other illegal items through commercial aviation, ensuring the safety and security of all travelers.