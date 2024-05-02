The leader of U.S. Customs and Border Protection was pressed on what the agency is doing to vet people seeking entry to the country at border checkpoints and how it would utilize additional funds to secure the southern border as lawmakers continue debating a budget for the current fiscal year.

Acting CBP commissioner Troy Miller appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday for a hearing on the agency’s annual budget request, which comes as the administration is weighing how to stem the flow of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration has which falls under the Department of Homeland Security’s budget. Within its request, the administration is pushing for $117 million to boost border enforcement staffing with new Border Patrol agents, officers and processing coordinators and other positions.

Read the rest of the story at TND, here.