60 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Lawmakers Press CBP Chief on Budget Request as Immigration Bills Stall in Congress

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Near the Rio Grande in Starr County, Texas, the rising sun backlights the border wall.
(iStock Photo)

The leader of U.S. Customs and Border Protection was pressed on what the agency is doing to vet people seeking entry to the country at border checkpoints and how it would utilize additional funds to secure the southern border as lawmakers continue debating a budget for the current fiscal year.

Acting CBP commissioner Troy Miller appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday for a hearing on the agency’s annual budget request, which comes as the administration is weighing how to stem the flow of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration has requested $19.7 billion for CBP, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security’s budget. Within its request, the administration is pushing for $117 million to boost border enforcement staffing with new Border Patrol agents, officers and processing coordinators and other positions.

Read the rest of the story at TND, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Two Migrants Injured in Fall From Border Wall Near San Diego
Next article
Ohio Man Arrested After TSA Finds 3 Guns and Ammo in Checked Bag
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals