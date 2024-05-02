60 F
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Two Migrants Injured in Fall From Border Wall Near San Diego

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Border Patrol truck drives along the U.S.-Mexico border in front of a bollard-style fence. Agents say this type of fence gives them good visuals on activity going on across the border, while effectively deterring illegal crossings. (CBP photo)

Two migrants have been hospitalized after falling from the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego Monday night, U.S. Border Patrol officials confirmed.

Agents encountered the two women last night around 9:30 p.m. According to Border Patrol, they were complaining of injuries sustained in a reported fall.

Authorities did not confirm the nature of their wounds, but said medical personnel responded to the scene and determined they needed “higher level care.” The two women were transported to a nearby hospital and remain in an unknown condition.

Read the rest of the story at Border Report, here.

