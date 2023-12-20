30.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Border Security

Arizona Governor, a Democrat, Orders National Guard to the Border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Border Patrol truck drives along the U.S.-Mexico border in front of a bollard-style fence. Agents say this type of fence gives them good visuals on activity going on across the border, while effectively deterring illegal crossings. (CBP photo)

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Friday ordered National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, saying the U.S. federal government’s recent decision to close a legal port of entry in her state “has led to an unmitigated humanitarian crisis.”

It was a notable rebuke of President Joe Biden by a fellow Democrat as border security is shaping up to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, with Biden seeking re-election next November.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a press statement.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

