Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Friday ordered National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, saying the U.S. federal government’s recent decision to close a legal port of entry in her state “has led to an unmitigated humanitarian crisis.”

It was a notable rebuke of President Joe Biden by a fellow Democrat as border security is shaping up to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, with Biden seeking re-election next November.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a press statement.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.