Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

Border Crosser Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Assaulting Federal Officers

When agents located the group, Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash, kicking several large boulders towards one of the agents to slow his pursuit.

Border fencing near Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 2020. (CBP photo by Jerry Glaser)

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 26, a citizen and national of Mexico, was sentenced last Thursday, by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.  Acatzihua-Temoxtle pleaded guilty on March 15, 2023, to Assault on a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury.

United States Border Patrol agents received information on May 31, 2022, that several groups of non-citizens were passing though the Baboquivari Mountain range near the area of Newfield, Arizona. When agents located the group, Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash, kicking several large boulders towards one of the agents to slow his pursuit. When agents apprehended Acatzihua-Temoxtle, he physically assaulted one agent by using the agent’s flashlight and attempted to strangle another agent with his lanyard used to hold night vision goggles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Raquel Arellano, District of Arizona, handled the prosecution.

