CBP Officers Seize Liquid Methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Lot

The estimated street value of the drug shipment is $221,500.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Otay Mesa commercial facility discovered nearly to 200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the fuel tank of a tractor.

On Aug. 7, at approximately 8:40 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 25-year-old male driver of a tractor trailer applying for entry at the Otay Mesa cargo facility. During the initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver, tractor, and trailer for further scrutiny.

In secondary, CBP officers conducted a thorough hands-on inspection. While inspecting the fuel tank of the tractor CBP officers noticed a liquid substance in the tank begin to crystalize. The substance was tested by CBP officers and identified as liquid methamphetamine.

CBP officers removed the liquid methamphetamine from the fuel tank of the tractor. The narcotics were placed in six five-gallon buckets with a total weight of 195.33 pounds. The estimated street value of the drug shipment is $221,500.

“This unusual concealment method shows that drug traffickers will try anything to get their product across our borders,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry. “I am proud of the remarkable job our Otay Mesa CBP officers do every day, because even in this extreme weather, they do not lower their guard when it comes to protecting our nation’s borders.”

The narcotics, tractor, and trailer were seized by CBP officers.

CBP offices turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition.

Read more at CBP

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

