48.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 29, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Officers Seize Over $76k in Unreported Currency at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend seized over $76,000 in unreported currency hidden within a bus during an outbound examination.

“This was an excellent outbound currency seizure by our frontline officers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Unreported currency is often found to be proceeds from illicit activity by transnational criminal organizations. This enforcement action shows CBP’s commitment to disrupting this flow and illustrates CBP’s effort to keep our communities safe.”

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a commercial bus bound for Mexico for a secondary examination. Following a canine examination and a nonintrusive inspection system scan, CBP officers discovered a total of $76,185 in unreported currency hidden within the conveyance.

CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

Previous article
Shipment of Limes Results in Over $3 Million Worth of Cocaine
Next article
ERO Philadelphia Removes Foreign Fugitive Wanted for Drug Trafficking to Brazil
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals