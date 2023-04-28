CBP Thwarts Illegal Entry Attempt at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught three Mexican males who attempted to enter the U.S. on a freight train coming into the United States from Canada.

On April 26, through integrated operations, an aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) working with U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the Niagara River area noticed suspicious activity on the International Railroad Bridge. After a joint search effort, the U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector agents identified subjects that matched a description provided by AMO. These collaborative efforts and subsequent field investigation confirmed these subjects had crossed illegally.

The subjects were taken to the Buffalo Border Patrol station and processed. During processing, Border Patrol agents revealed the three males were from Mexico and upon completion of all processing, returned to Canada.

“Protecting our borders requires the whole of government approach, and close integration amongst all law enforcement partners, said Marc Sledge, Director, Air and Marine Operations, Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch. “In this example, Air and Marine Operations assets were critical in providing real time information to the Border Patrol to do what they do best, preventing illegal entry into the United States between the ports of entry.”

“This is a great example of how our Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to protect the Western New York area, said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas A. Martin, U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector. Agents have apprehended 24 non-citizens in the last 60 days attempting to cross in the vicinity of Buffalo, NY. This incident highlights one of the treacherous and dangerous pathways used to illegally enter the United States. Just recently, a family of non-citizen migrants, including an infant, traversed the International Railroad Bridge without regard for their safety.”

Read more at CBP