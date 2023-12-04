DHS Sees AI as Key for Fighting Drug, Border Crimes

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is prioritizing artificial intelligence development to enhance missions fighting the illegal drug trade and investigating crime.

“We consider there to be tremendous promise in the use of AI to advance our mission,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at an Axios event in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Mayorkas cited AI already helping in the fight against fentanyl along the border. It is “using AI to detect unusual travel patterns of vehicles crossing the border,” he said. “In 1.4 seconds, we identified an anomaly of a particular truck that ended up having about 75 kilograms of narcotics in it.”

Read the rest of the story from GovCIO Media & Research here.