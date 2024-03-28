48.1 F
Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Over $1.1M in Methamphetamine in One Enforcement Action

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seize over $1.1M in methamphetamine in one enforcement action.

“CBP officers did an exceptional job in interdicting these illicit narcotics at our port of entry,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These seizures will help keep dangerous drugs out of our communities, in turn denying criminal organizations the revenue derived from their sale.”

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, March 25th, at the Camino Real International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a Mexican citizen driving a vehicle for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered a total of 120.11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the quarter panels.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,104,419.

CBP seized the narcotics. The passenger was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

