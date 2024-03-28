48.1 F
Airport & Aviation Security

DOT to Investigate Data Security and Privacy Practices of Top US Airlines

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its first industry-wide review of data security and privacy policies across the largest U.S. airlines.

The DOT said in a press release Thursday that the review will examine whether U.S. airline giants are properly protecting their customers’ personal information and whether airlines are “unfairly or deceptively monetizing or sharing that data with third parties.”

Letters to airline executives will include questions about how the airlines collect and handle passengers’ personal information, monetize customer data through targeted advertising and how employees and contractors are trained to handle passenger’s information.

