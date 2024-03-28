Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are investigating the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for applying weaker identification standards to migrants than U.S. citizens.

The committee’s investigation comes as reports have indicated that migrants can use the CBP One app as a method of identification before boarding flights to or within the U.S.

American citizens, meanwhile, usually must produce a standard form of ID like a passport, driver’s license or permanent resident card.

