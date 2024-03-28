47.6 F
Holcomb Signs Eclipse Emergency Response Order

Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new lodge at Potato Creek State Park on Oct. 19, 2023. (From Holcomb's official Flickr)

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a disaster order letting Indiana call on a nationwide aid compact should the upcoming eclipse stress the state’s emergency response systems.

Indiana expects hundreds of thousands of visitors for the April 8 event, plus plenty of in-state travel.

Officials anticipate “widespread and significant impact” on Indiana’s “critical infrastructure systems,” including for communication, emergency response and transportation, according to the order.

Read the rest of the story at News From The States, here.

