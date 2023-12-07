35.4 F
Emerging Technologies Present Benefits and Risks for Airport Security

On Friday, TSA officers prevented a Philadelphia man from boarding a flight with a loaded gun.

A traveler walks toward the new TSA checkpoint in the western portion of Terminal 1. (Photo by Charles Pannunzio for Los Angeles World Airports)

The evolving technology landscape is reshaping long-standing trends and creating new paradigms in airport security operations. The European border and coast guard agency, Frontex, has published a new report focusing on the emerging technologies that are expected to have an impact on border security, including at airport checkpoints.

In a recent opinion piece for Passenger Terminal Today, Geoff Warr explained how airports have become increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence (AI), using the technology to detect undiscovered risks, identify existing problems, enable terrorist attacks to be foreseen, ease passenger flow and generally enhance overall security at airports.

Read the rest of the story at Passenger Terminal Today, here.

