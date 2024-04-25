Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended an unlawfully present Brazilian national who has been charged in Worcester with assault and weapons charges. Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 21-year-old Brazilian native April 5 in Worcester. A local court ignored a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainer and released the unlawfully present noncitizen from custody.

“When local jurisdictions ignore immigration detainers, they increase the threat to residents in the community,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “This individual was subsequently arrested and charged with egregious crimes; still, the local jurisdiction refused to honor our detainer and released him to potentially reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety throughout our New England neighborhoods.”

U. S. Border Patrol arrested the Brazilian national in March 2019 after he unlawfully entered the U.S. near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. He was released by Border Patrol on recognizance after being served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge.

In October 2022, the unlawfully present Brazilian national was arrested and arraigned in Danbury, Connecticut, for the offense of criminal trespass and breach of peace. He was detained at the Bridgeport Correctional Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, while awaiting extradition to Massachusetts. ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against the Brazilian national Oct. 24, 2022, with the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

On Oct. 26, 2022, following his extradition to Massachusetts, the Brazilian national was arraigned at the Worcester District Court for assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, ammunition without a firearms identity card, and for discharging a firearm within five hundred feet of a dwelling. He was detained at the Worcester House of Correction. ERO Boston lodged an updated detainer against unlawfully present Brazilian citizen with the Worcester House of Correction on Oct. 31, 2022.

On April 5, 2024, deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 21-year-old Brazilian native without incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. He will be held in ICE custody pending a future hearing before an immigration judge.