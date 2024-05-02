U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Harlingen removed an undocumented noncitizen wanted by authorities in El Salvador for aggravated extortion. Deportation officers removed Cindy Patricia Quintanilla, 35, a citizen of El Salvador, from the United States to El Salvador April 24.

On Aug. 31, 2023, Quintanilla entered the United States at or near Rio Grande City without inspection, admission or parole by an immigration officer.

On Sept. 1, 2023, U.S. Border Patrol arrested Quintanilla and served her with a notice and order of expedited removal. On Sept. 4, she entered ICE custody. On Sept. 18, the ICE assistant attaché for removals in El Salvador confirmed Quintanilla is wanted there for aggravated extortion.

On April 24, 2024, she was removed to El Salvador and transferred to local authorities without incident.