U.S. Travel Industry Opposes FAA Amendment That Would Restrict TSA’s Use of Biometric Technology

The U.S. Travel Association is pushing back against a controversial amendment in the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that would restrict the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) use of passenger screening technology.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) have drawn the ire of the industry for crafting an amendment that would pump the brakes on biometrics and facial matching technology aimed at speeding up screening at airport checkpoints across the nation and making travel safer.

If signed into law, the amendment would immediately prevent TSA from using most automated facial matching technology at security checkpoints and would ban or severely restrict TSA from using biometric technology such as the CAT-2 machines and TSA PreCheck’s Touchless ID partnerships with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Read the rest of the story at Travel Pulse, here.

