59.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 25, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border Security

ERO Salt Lake City Removes Mexican National for Firearm Possession

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Luis Enrique Villalpando Villagomez, 28, departed from Las Vegas, Nevada, and arrived at California’s San Ysidro Port of Entry, where officials transferred him into the custody of authorities from Mexico. (ICE Photo)

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Salt Lake City removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive April 18 wanted by law enforcement authorities in his home country of Mexico to face charges of possession of a firearm without a license.

Luis Enrique Villalpando Villagomez, 28, departed from Las Vegas, Nevada, and arrived at California’s San Ysidro Port of Entry, where officials transferred him into the custody of authorities from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted Villalpando to the United States through Hidalgo, Texas, on March 8, 2023, and he violated the terms of his admittance.

The Santaquin Police Department in Santaquin arrested Villalpando for the offenses of burglary and aggravated assault April 27, 2023. ERO encountered Villapando at the Guilford County Detention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, following his arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Utah for aggravated assault. He was then extradited from North Carolina to Utah.

Upon extradition back to Utah, officers with ERO encountered Villapando at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork Jan. 25, and filed a detainer with the jail. Villapando was released to ERO custody March 12 and transferred to the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, Nevada, to await immigration proceedings. An immigration judge ordered Villapando removed March 26. Officers carried out the judge’s order and returned him to Mexico April 18.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
CBP Seizes $1 Million in Meth Hidden in Charcoal Shipment
Next article
ERO Boston Apprehends Brazilian National Charged Locally With Assault, Weapons Crimes
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals