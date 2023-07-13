71.7 F
Hebbronville Man Sentenced for Trying to Smuggle Cocaine Past Checkpoint

By Homeland Security Today
CBP library photo showing Border Patrol agents and a canine working at the Falfurrias checkpoint in July 2020.

A 64-year-old man has been ordered to prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 16 kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Ascencion Garza Jr. pleaded guilty Jan. 10.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos has now ordered Garza to serve 144 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court considered additional argument and discussion regarding Garza’s multiple prior federal drug‑trafficking convictions. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the quantity of drugs involved and that Garza had not been deterred from committing the instant offense by prior sentences.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Garza drove his truck into the primary inspection lane of a Border patrol (BP) checkpoint located near Falfurrias. There, authorities searched his vehicle and discovered 15 bricks of cocaine in concealed compartments within the rear quarter-panels.

The drugs weighed approximately 16 kilograms and have an estimated street value of more than $1.1 million.

Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Foster prosecuted the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

