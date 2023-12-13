41.6 F
K9 Blitzen Offers Mental, Emotional Support to CBP Agents and Family

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP photo)

Support animals have long been in use across the U.S., and since January, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has been actively using K9s to emotionally and mentally support their staff.

K9 Blitzen is one of six official support dogs currently serving CBP personnel. He has been specially trained to support agents and family following traumatic incidents, officers passing and other significant events.

ABC-7’s “Be Mindful” Correspondent Avery Martinez was able to meet and interact with this service animal, and his handler, Brian Bagwell — a chaplain and supervisor with CBP. The pair shared some of their experiences and day-to-day adventures with him.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

