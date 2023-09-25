U.S. and Mexico Meet to Discuss Joint Actions to Further Enhance Border Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller met with senior officials from the Government of Mexico and the railway industry in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Friday to discuss action to address enhanced border security operations in response to increased encounters.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners in Mexico to increase security and address irregular migration along our shared border,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “The United States and Mexico remain committed to stemming the flow of irregular migration driven by unscrupulous smugglers, while maintaining access to lawful pathways.”

Miller met with representatives from the Secretariat of Foreign Relations, National Institute of Migration, National Guard, Secretariat of National Defense, Chihuahua State Police, Ferromex, the Mayor of Ciudad Juarez, and the Governor of Chihuahua to discuss joint efforts to address increased migrant encounters. He urged coordination of efforts to diminish surging irregular migration, and continuation of lawful trade and travel while reiterating the need for coordinated engagement – to include mirrored patrols with local Mexican law enforcement agencies. Miller noted his appreciation for the continuing attention to dangerous migrant travel aboard railcars. He also discussed the impact that increased resource needs being devoted to processing inadmissible noncitizens has on CBP’s enforcement mission and operations at the ports of entry.

Saturday, CBP announced the resumption of operations at the international railway crossing bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas. We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Government of Mexico to ensure safety and security throughout the region and on railway networks.

