74.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, August 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

13 U.S Service Members Killed in ISIS Attack Arrive at Dover

By Homeland Security Today
0
0
A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

The 13 U.S service members who lost their lives in the ISIS attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 arrived home today in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

“These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that others could live. They were and will be forever remembered as heroes,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “My heart and my thoughts are with their families, especially today. They, too, have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

President Biden said later in the day that he and first lady Jill Biden met with the families of the “13 fallen heroes in Afghanistan who lost their lives in the service of our country… let’s keep them in our prayers.”

(Visited 17 times, 7 visits today)
Previous articleCalifornia Men Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Police with Crutch, Metal Pole, Spray at Capitol
Next articleFederal Agencies Stand Ready for Hurricane Ida Response
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.