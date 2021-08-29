13 U.S Service Members Killed in ISIS Attack Arrive at Dover

The 13 U.S service members who lost their lives in the ISIS attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 arrived home today in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

“These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that others could live. They were and will be forever remembered as heroes,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “My heart and my thoughts are with their families, especially today. They, too, have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

President Biden said later in the day that he and first lady Jill Biden met with the families of the “13 fallen heroes in Afghanistan who lost their lives in the service of our country… let’s keep them in our prayers.”

