Counterterrorism

New York Gov. Hochul Boosts Counterterrorism Efforts Amid Rise in Antisemitism

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is ramping up the state’s counterterrorism efforts as the number of antisemitic hate crimes and threats grows.

On Monday, Hochul met with Jewish leaders and state law enforcement officials to discuss new security measures.

“It’s painful to see the cruelty with which New Yorkers are treating each other everywhere from college campuses, to our streets, to schools, to playgrounds, even as they’re entering their houses of worship,” said Hochul.

