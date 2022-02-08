44.2 F
Students Present Projects to Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism

By Kylie Bielby

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships is sponsoring a student-led event which helps empower university teams to develop and deploy dynamic projects to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

The Invent2Prevent Virtual Final Competition will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST. The top three Invent2Prevent teams featuring finalists from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Middle Institute of International Studies in Monterey, CA, and University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC will present to a panel of distinguished judges who will announce the winners of $9,000 in program awards live. 

Howard University’s The Peace Coalition sets out to increase social awareness of domestic terrorism, racial hatred, bias, cultural illiteracy, and targeted violence incidents originating on U.S. soil affecting minority communities of color and other marginalized groups. In its podcast, The Peace Coalition interviews experts and leaders in its podcast to glean a better understanding of the threats as well as considering actions that could prevent and protect. For example, in January The Peace Coalition spoke with the Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police Department, Marvin Haiman, about changes that the police are willing to make.

Diverting Hate from the Middle Institute of International Studies aims to reach men and provide support before they embark on a journey of toxic masculinity. The organization has developed a database and network to show up in spaces that are known to pull individuals down dangerous paths of hatred. Diverting Hate presents the opportunity to find belonging in healthier, safer environments through its curated hub of community groups and resources.

The University of South Carolina’s Witz is a comprehensive lesson plan package that works to prevent and protect middle school students in South Carolina from becoming radicalized by white supremacist ideas. Through increasing meme literacy and encouraging responsible social media through mentor education, Witz hopes students will be more likely to report and avoid online bigotry. 

The Invent2Prevent initiative also encourages optimizing the sustainability of student projects to continue on beyond the program term. 

Register for the event here

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

