‘Drill Down” Issue 16: Offshore Wind Support Vessels

The Outer Continental Shelf National Center of Expertise published “Drill Down” issue 16 to highlight Offshore Wind Support Vessels.

This edition defines Offshore Support Vessels, what a wind farm support vessel looks like and does, and comanalities between offshore wind energy OSVs and offshore mineral Energy OSVs.

Drill Down is the OCS NCOE’s outreach and knowledge management tool for sharing in-house expertise with a broader audience, to assist in educating those interested in the OCS world of work, and to help generate discussion among OCS stakeholders. The goal is to “drill down” the answers to questions regarding the OCS industry. To read other issues of Drill Down, visit the OCNCOE’s online library.

