U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro Visits South Korea

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) departed Gwangyang, Republic of Korea, following a scheduled port visit, August 16.

While there, Munro conducted several days of engagements and exchanges with the Korea Coast Guard. The port call and follow-on at-sea engagements occurred during the 70th anniversary of the United States – Republic of Korea alliance which began July 25, 1953.

“We appreciate and look forward to our continued partnership and at-sea engagements with the Korea Coast Guard,” said Capt. Rula Deisher, Munro’s commanding officer. “We are thankful for the hospitality of the city of Gwangyang and truly enjoyed the many opportunities provided to participate in both professional and cultural exchanges.”

During the visit, Munro hosted several members of the Korea Coast Guard for a tour and lunch. The group also held a planning meeting to discuss operations and plan the joint at-sea engagement.

The Korea Coast Guard Academy hosted Munro’s crew for a tour of the academy’s facilities. Later in the week, Munro and Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG 3011 (Badaro), hosted tours for each other’s crew members, offering both U.S. and Korea Coast Guard crew members opportunities to exchange ideas, ask questions, and build professional relationships. The Korea Coast Guard also invited Munro’s crew to tour the Suncheoman International Garden Expo in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Munro and KCG 3011 conducted an at-sea engagement, which included subject matter expert exchanges, coordinated ship maneuvers, and small-boat operations.

Munro is one of four National Security Cutters homeported in Alameda, California. The U.S. Coast Guard currently maintains 10 National Security Cutters. Munro is the third to be deployed on a Western Pacific patrol in fiscal year 2023, operating as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening partner networks, and enhancing maritime safety and security. CTF-71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed assets and surface units conducting operations in the region.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area is responsible for U. S. Coast Guard operations spanning across six of the seven continents, 71 countries and more than 74 million square miles of ocean. It reaches from the shores of the West Coast of the United States to the Indo-Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Arctic and Antarctic regions. Pacific Area strives to integrate capabilities with partners to ensure collaboration and unity of effort throughout the Pacific.

Read more at USCG