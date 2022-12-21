USCGC Resolute Returns Home After 21-Day Florida Straits Patrol

The crew of the USCGC Resolute (WMEC 620) returned to their homeport in Saint Petersburg, Dec. 8, 2022, following a 21-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Florida Straits.

While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, Resolute conducted migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations working with multiple Coast Guard and joint interagency assets to detect, deter, and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime ventures bound for the United States.

During the patrol, Resolute’s crew interdicted six migrant vessels and assisted more than 810 migrants. In one case, Resolute’s crew rescued eight migrants from a sinking vessel. Resolute’s crew also transferred 192 Cuban migrants to the Cuban Border Guard in Matanzas, Cuba for repatriation, making Resolute the third U.S. Coast Guard cutter to moor in Cuba in over six decades.

“I could not be more proud of the professionalism and compassion that this crew displayed during this patrol,” said Cmdr. Michael Ross, Resolute’s commanding officer. “This is a very challenging mission both physically and mentally and this crew rose to the occasion.”

Resolute is a Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 68. The cutter’s primary missions include counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

