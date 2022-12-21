39.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

USCGC Resolute Returns Home After 21-Day Florida Straits Patrol

During the patrol, Resolute’s crew interdicted six migrant vessels and assisted more than 810 migrants.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Cutter Resolute's crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 20 miles southwest of Marquesas Key, Florida, Dec 7, 2022. The people were repatriated on Dec. 10, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Key West's crew)

The crew of the USCGC Resolute (WMEC 620) returned to their homeport in Saint Petersburg, Dec. 8, 2022, following a 21-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Florida Straits.

While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, Resolute conducted migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations working with multiple Coast Guard and joint interagency assets to detect, deter, and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime ventures bound for the United States.

During the patrol, Resolute’s crew interdicted six migrant vessels and assisted more than 810 migrants. In one case, Resolute’s crew rescued eight migrants from a sinking vessel. Resolute’s crew also transferred 192 Cuban migrants to the Cuban Border Guard in Matanzas, Cuba for repatriation, making Resolute the third U.S. Coast Guard cutter to moor in Cuba in over six decades.

“I could not be more proud of the professionalism and compassion that this crew displayed during this patrol,” said Cmdr. Michael Ross, Resolute’s commanding officer. “This is a very challenging mission both physically and mentally and this crew rose to the occasion.”

Resolute is a Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 68. The cutter’s primary missions include counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleU.S. Coast Guard Academy Partners with the Harrison Fitch Leaderhip Fund
Next articleCoast Guard Rescues Three Passengers from Downed Helicopter Near Terrebonne Bay, La.
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals