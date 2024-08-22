75.8 F
Another Loaded Firearm Intercepted by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This firearm was intercepted by TSA officers at the airport checkpoint on August 18. (TSA photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport intercepted a firearm at the main security checkpoint on Sunday, August 18. The .38 caliber firearm was loaded with six bullets and was packed with a gun magazine that contained an additional six bullets.

When TSA officers detected the firearm, the checkpoint lane came to a halt until the police responded and removed the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine. Police confiscated the firearm, which belonged to a man from Commodore, Pa. Meanwhile, other travelers who were in line were forced to wait until the incident was cleared, delaying them from getting through the checkpoint and to their gate during the peak travel time of the day.

“We are seeing way too many guns show up at our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, do not bring it to a checkpoint. If you must travel with your gun, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.” TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

