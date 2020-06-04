The Sofie Maersk, a container ship, gets escorted by tugs into Honolulu Harbor on March 27, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur)

U.S. Maritime Critical Infrastructure Stakeholders Form Nonprofit to Promote Cybersecurity Information Sharing

The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) was formed as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit in February 2020 by a group of U.S.-based maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to promote cybersecurity information sharing throughout the community. Industry leaders representing seaports, vessel owners and operators, and terminal operators recognized the need to improve cybersecurity resiliency in their respective organizations. With limited resources available inside each organization, they realized the best approach was to work with trusted MTS peers, including both private and public sector partners, to identify, protect against, and detect cyber threats targeting their networks, systems, and people.

The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the Maritime Transportation System (MTS) as one of the seven critical subsectors within the Transportation Systems Sector. The maritime subsector alone accounts for 26 percent of the U.S. economy, equaling $5.4 trillion in total economic activity. The backbone of the maritime sector is international freight being transported to and from the U.S., with vessels moving 41.9 percent of the value and 70.7 percent of the weight of U.S. international trade in 2018. As a result, the American Association of Port Authorities believes the MTS is worthy of cybersecurity protection.

