9/11 Commemoration Interview with DEA Agent Michael Templeton

By Homeland Security Today

Join HSToday with an exclusive interview with DEA Agent Michael Templeton for the 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11. Templeton is a retired Senior DEA Special Agent that is recognized as a subject matter expert in Global Counter-Terrorist Financing and Anti-Money Laundering in the Hawala informal banking system. Templeton served as DEA Liaison to JSOC Forward elements in Afghanistan. He has experience in developing proven forward-looking strategies with a bias for action over theory in illuminating, attacking, and dismantling global terrorist financial ratlines.

 

