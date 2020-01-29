Turkish Red Crescent photo

36 People Killed as Turkey Hit by 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, said that a 6.7 magnitude earthquake has killed 36 people some 465 miles east of the capital, Ankara. More than 1,600 people are said to have been hospitalized.

State media in Syria and Iran both reported feeling tremors in their countries, and local media in Lebanon said that Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

More than 400 aftershocks have been recorded, 14 of which had magnitudes over 4.0, according to AFAD.

Hundreds of residents were left homeless or with damaged homes as rescue teams from neighboring provinces worked throughout the night with floodlights to remove bricks and plaster from collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

