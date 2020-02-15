Airports Council International Launches Cybersecurity Handbook

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched a new resource to help airports establish a program of cyber resilience and maintain robust and efficient cybersecurity defenses.

The Cybersecurity Implementation Handbook provides airports with a comprehensive overview on how to implement an all-inclusive cybersecurity program, complete with cybersecurity best practices and case examples, drawing on the experience of experts in both cybersecurity and airport systems.

It explores the current global threat in this area, and offers a range of different measures and solutions that can be tailored to the unique local conditions and challenges faced by airports around the world. It also helps airports to understand their own cybersecurity risk exposure.

This includes cyber risk management and a seven-factor cybersecurity scorecard to help airports evaluate their defensive strategies encompassing key issues of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

This is ACI’s second cybersecurity handbook, preceded by the 2019 publication of the Cybersecurity for Airport Executives Handbook, and is part of a drive to promote airport excellence through sharing guidance on important security topics.

“As threats and risk change quickly, airports, regulators and government face challenges when trying to implement effective security measures in a timely manner,” ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said.

“Today’s attackers play by a different set of rules and airports around the world need to establish a program of cyber resilience and strengthen security through making better use of existing and emerging technology.”

The handbook complements a set of cybersecurity products and services provided by ACI World, including classroom training, online learning, ACI’s unique cybersecurity self-assessment tool for airports and a collaboration with the Aviation Information Sharing and Analysis Centre.

