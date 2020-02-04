British Port Introduces Measures as Fears of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Increase

Enhanced surveillance measures have been put in place at the Port of Felixstowe following concerns about the Coronavirus.

It’s in response to the emerging situation and the advice given by the World Health Organization. In a statement the Port Authority said a Public Health Emergency Contingency Plan is now in place to respond to any significant issue.

“All vessels that have called at any Chinese port are now required to submit a Maritime Declaration of Health (MDH) – a document from the International Health Regulations that contains information about health on board a ship. In addition to assessment of the MDH, Officers of the Port Health Authority are also undertaking assessment of on board documentation and providing health protection information.”

Read more at ITV

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)