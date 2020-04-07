Glasgow Airport Opens COVID-19 Test Center

The U.K.’s Glasgow Airport is transforming its long-stay car park into a drive-thru mobile testing facility for frontline National Health Service (NHS) staff to support the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17-acre car park site is part of a series of measures being introduced to increase testing and response to the spread of COVID-19.

The Glasgow Airport-based facility is being introduced to test frontline NHS staff only at this stage and those being asked to provide swab samples will do so by appointment only. The testing center is not open to the public.

The new testing center will have up to five lanes and provide capacity for a greater number of COVID-19 tests each day.

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland said: “This new testing center at Glasgow Airport, funded by the U.K. Government, will keep our frontline NHS staff doing the jobs they are trained to do. Allowing those who do not have the disease to go back to work and treat those who are most in need of care.

“This is part of the U.K. government’s plan to vastly expand our testing capacity as we continue to work around the clock and across the country to protect the vulnerable, support the NHS, and save lives.”

Last week, Glasgow and the wider AGS Airports Ltd group donated £40,000 to homeless charity Simon Community Scotland’s #GiveHope appeal. The funding is being used to support the purchase of hotel accommodation for people who are homeless where they will be able to stay in single rooms, allowing them to self-isolate if necessary whilst accessing the range of services offered by the Simon Community.

Read more at Glasgow Airport

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)