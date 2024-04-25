A Mexican National was sentenced to 24 months in prison for unlawful return of an alien removed after conviction for a felony and unlawful possession of a means of identification.

According to court documents, Juan Carlos Troncoso-Garrido, 53, was convicted in 1999 of possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. As a result, he was placed in removal proceedings, and subsequently removed from the United States and returned to Mexico.

At some point thereafter, Troncoso-Garrido reentered the United States without inspection and assumed the name and identity of a United States citizen. After assuming the identity, Troncoso-Garrido fraudulently applied for a Transportation Worker Identity Credential (TWIC). This document can be used to gain access to critical infrastructure areas or sites. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Transportation Security Administration were able to intervene and apprehend Troncoso-Garrido before he received a TWIC card.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee, Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations, and Deputy Special Agent in Charge Anthony Whitmore of the Transportation Security Administration made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Transportation Security Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam T. Stuart prosecuted the case.