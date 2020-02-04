Malaysia Airports Pilots Single-Token Biometric Journey at Kuala Lumpur International

Malaysia Airports, Malaysia Airlines, and biometrics specialist SITA have joined to provide a single token biometrics system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The Single Token Journey concept uses facial recognition technology providing passengers with one single identification verification that will take them through the entire airport touchpoints from check-in to the boarding gate. It is part of the Airports 4.0 initiative that aims to transform Kuala Lumpur into a “smart airport” through the use of big data analytics.

The single-token biometric ID approach no longer requires checking of any physical identity at the various multiple checkpoints because all data have been disseminated to all relevant parties such as the airlines, immigration and customs.

The concept is being piloted at Kuala Lumpur for a period of three months. During this period, passengers on two daily Malaysia Airlines flights to Japan will use the system.

SITA’s SmartPath facial recognition scanners have been placed at check-in counters H5 to H8, and e-gates have been placed at the security screening touchpoints and at the boarding gates. Passengers on these flights will only need to scan their faces to verify their ‘token’ at all the touchpoints. They no longer need to present their passports or boarding passes when going through these checkpoints.

The concept is designed to allow passengers to enjoy reduced check-in time and identity verification within seconds. The single-token will also help manage the queue at check-in counters, especially during peak periods.

The airport hopes to fully adopt the system by the end of the year.

Read more at Malaysia Airports

