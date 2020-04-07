Sweden’s Liberal Approach to COVID-19 Questioned as Death Toll Mounts

A spike in novel coronavirus infections and deaths in Stockholm has raised questions about Sweden’s decision to fight the outbreak without resorting to the lockdowns that have left much of Europe at a standstill.

Governments across Europe have closed schools and taken draconian measures to limit exposure to possible carriers, with Germany, for example, enforcing bans on more than two people meeting in public. Among Sweden’s Nordic neighbours, Denmark has closed its borders and shut its schools, as has Norway, while Finland has isolated its main urban region.

Yet Swedes are able to go to restaurants, get a haircut and send their children to school even as the number of confirmed cases and deaths has mounted, above all in Stockholm which accounts for more than half the fatalities.

Read the full story at Reuters

