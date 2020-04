The airport in Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has been disinfected ahead of operations resuming when the city lifts its travel restrictions on April 8.

Wuhan Tianhe International Airport invited a team of 161 professionals to disinfect an area of around 570,000 square meters in Terminal 3 of the airport, said Ye Tao, head of terminal management at the airport.

The team disinfected main facilities such as benches, elevators and trolleys in the terminal.

Read more at Xinhua

