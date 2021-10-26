DEA Announces Foreign Operations Review Team

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a comprehensive review of DEA’s foreign operations strategy to assess effectiveness, strengths, and areas for improvement.

DEA announced today that former DEA Administrator Jack Lawn and Boyd Johnson, of WilmerHale, will lead the team conducting this independent review. Jack Lawn is a DEA legend: he served as DEA Deputy Administrator, Acting Administrator, and the Senate-confirmed Administrator, overseeing DEA’s international operations for eight years. Boyd Johnson is a senior partner at WilmerHale, with specialized experience in cross-border reviews around the world, including global schemes involving corruption, money laundering, and fraud. He also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he conducted and supervised investigations in all of DEA’s eight global regions.

DEA welcomes the foreign operations review team, which will immediately commence the formal agency-wide review process.

