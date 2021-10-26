54.6 F
DEA Announces Foreign Operations Review Team

Jack Lawn is a DEA legend: he served as DEA Deputy Administrator, Acting Administrator, and the Senate-confirmed Administrator.

By Homeland Security Today
Powdered Fentanyl (DEA photo)

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a comprehensive review of DEA’s foreign operations strategy to assess effectiveness, strengths, and areas for improvement.

DEA announced today that former DEA Administrator Jack Lawn and Boyd Johnson, of WilmerHale, will lead the team conducting this independent review. Boyd Johnson is a senior partner at WilmerHale, with specialized experience in cross-border reviews around the world, including global schemes involving corruption, money laundering, and fraud.  He also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he conducted and supervised investigations in all of DEA's eight global regions.

DEA welcomes the foreign operations review team, which will immediately commence the formal agency-wide review process.

Read more at DEA

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

