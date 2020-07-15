Reverse Industry Day (RID) VIII Through Industry’s Eyes

Reverse Industry Day – Through Industry’s Eyes is set to take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th July.
Industry representatives from small, medium, and large companies will describe the process and value of intelligence gathering, business development, and capture management — all activities undertaken to prepare proposals and win contracts.
The DHS Acquisition Community will gain a thorough perspective on what measures companies take in finding business opportunities.
The Art of Contracting – Industry representatives will share insights and best practices regarding resources, tools, and techniques to assist with effective customer relationship management after contract award and through the contract lifecycle.
The DHS Acquisition Community will receive industry insights on methods for successful customer relationship management.
Moderator:
Milton Slade, Communications and Industry Liaison, Department of Homeland Security
Speakers:
Jaclyn Rubino, Executive Director, Strategic Programs Division, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Soraya Correa, Chief Procurement Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Carla Thomas, Communications & Industry Liaison
Alex Mavroukakis, Communications & Industry Liaison
Sherry Frank, Director, Communications and Industry Liaison Branch, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Industry Panelists:
Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF), HUBZONE Contractors National Council (HCNC)
SECAF, Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition (PNDC), U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce