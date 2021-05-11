Exclusive Virtual Book Launch: Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters

Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, author of Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, draws upon 40 years of extensive leadership experience and wisdom to provide tools that will help leaders navigate complexity to reach their goals and succeed at every level.

This book focuses on character-centered leadership at a tumultuous time in the nation’s history when leaders of character prepared to unite and strengthen people and organizations are strongly desired and needed. This also book provides models, frameworks and proven principles to help leaders succeed while navigating complexity.

Speaker:

Sandra Stosz: Admiral Sandy Stosz started out in the US Coast Guard as an ensign serving on polar icebreakers, conducting national security missions from the Arctic to the Antarctic. She was the first woman to command an icebreaker on the Great Lakes and to lead a US Armed Forces service academy. After serving for twelve years at sea, commanding two ships, and leading large Coast Guard organizations during times of crisis and complexity, she finished her career as the first woman assigned as deputy commander for mission support, directing one of the Coast Guard’s largest enterprises.