Emergency Management Preparedness

March 2nd, 2021 | 9:25am-10:25am on Zoom

Topic: Emergency Management and Preparedness

This webinar will provide an overview of emergency management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), its definition, who is responsible for it, how the Federal government responds to disasters and all hazards, and some of the challenges in preparing, responding, mitigating, and recovering from major disasters.

READ AHEAD:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link: https://www.fema.gov/

Link: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/emergency-preparedness/fema-announces-redesign-of-fema-gov-website/

Link: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/national-preparedness

Link: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/infrastructure-security/after-the-capitol-riot-what-is-your-state-of-preparedness/

STUDENT ROLES:

Administrator, FEMA

Assistant Secretary, Preparedness

Assistant Secretary, Response and recovery

Director, National Preparedness Month

Commandant, US COAST GUARD

Director, Public Works (for a city, any city)

SPEAKER: Elizabeth Litzow, Former Press Secretary for FEMA

Ms. Litzow worked as the Press Secretary for FEMA for over 2 years. She was the national spokesperson for FEMA during more than 300 federally declared disasters, including the FEMA-led federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and historic 2020 hurricane and wildfire seasons. She then moved on to be the Senior Advisor for the Office of the Administrator at FEMA. In this role, she was promoted to advise the FEMA Administrator on external and internal policy issues, implementation, and agency operations.

