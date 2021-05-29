EPA Announces $10 Million Available for States, Tribes and Territories to Address Environmental Challenges

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the availability of Multipurpose Grant (MPG) funding to support states, Tribes and territories in addressing high-priority environmental issues, including PFAS, environmental justice and climate change.

“Dedicating funds to states and Tribes will ensure we have all hands on deck addressing important challenges like PFAS and other emerging contaminants,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “From tackling climate change to delivering environmental justice, these investments will enable EPA’s partners to advance solutions to our most pressing issues in every corner of the country.”

The multipurpose grants are intended to be used at state and Tribal discretion to complement those programs funded under established environmental laws and regulations. Recognizing that environmental challenges vary from region to region, the funding supports a wide range of initiatives. These may include: addressing contaminants such as PFAS and lead, advancing environmental justice, tackling climate change, improving air and water quality monitoring, testing for radon in schools, and conducting outreach and education activities.

Congress created the MPG program in 2016 to support high-priority activities of states, Tribes and territories to achieve our shared mission of protecting public health and the environment. Funds this year are available to 172 state agencies across all 55 states and territories and the District of Columbia. A total of $8.5 million is available for states, territories and D.C., and a total of $1.5 million is available for Tribes.

State and Tribal agencies will receive direct notification of their initial allocations and are asked to accept or decline the funds by June 8, 2021. EPA anticipates making awards by the end of the fiscal year.

Find out more about the grants and eligibility at EPA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)