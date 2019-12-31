Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 31, 2019

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $1,926,811,724 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable contract. This contract procures recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support, supply chain management and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (61%); Orlando, Florida (25%); Greenville, South Carolina (5%); Warton, United Kingdom (6%) and Redondo Beach, California (3%); and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy), non-DOD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $1,014,338,012 will be obligated at time of award, $671,022,784 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Air Force ($392,321,076; 38%), Marine Corps ($191,048,520; 19%), Navy ($87,653,188; 9%), non-DoD participants ($231,962,860; 23%) and FMS customers ($111,352,368; 11%). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0006). Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $172,210,000 fixed-price-incentive-firm target, advance acquisition contract. This contract procures long lead materials, parts components and effort for the production of 28 lot 15 F-35 aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas (35%), El Segundo, California (25%), Warton, United Kingdom (20%), Orlando, Florida (10%), Nashua New Hampshire (5%), and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0009). Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $138,494,206 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5116) to exercise options for AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build (ACB) 20. Under this contract, the AEGIS CSEA develops, integrates, tests and delivers computer program baseline Advanced Capability Builds; supports Technology Insertions (TI) (a replacement and/or upgrade of combat system computing hardware and associated middleware/firmware-design development); develops engineering products to support ship integration; supports developmental test/operational test events; develops training and logistics products; and provides field technical support for designated AEGIS baselines. The systems engineering, development and integration work under this contract begins with ACB 16 and TI 16, and continues with a future ACB/TI through the period of performance of the contract. This specific contract action provides for the development, integration, test and delivery of the AEGIS ACB 20 integrated combat system. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 4.3%), fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 70.4%), fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 4.2%), fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy; 1.5%), fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 1.6%), and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy; 18%) funding in the amount of $46,641,364 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $707,302 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.

Walsh Federal, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $123,643,850 firm-fixed-price contract for aircraft three-bay maintenance hangar at Travis Air Force Base. The contract also contains five unexercised options and two planned modifications, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $124,489,000. The work to be performed provides for a three-bay aircraft maintenance hangar with adjoining single-story structures containing a hydraulic shop, electro-environmental shop, general maintenance shops and administration/support areas. The work also includes demolition of existing buildings. The proposed new construction will consist of reinforced concrete foundation, concrete floor slab, structural steel frame with split face concrete masonry unit façade, a standing seam metal roof, all utilities, site improvements, pavements, communications infrastructure, environmental remediation, a fall protection system, fire detection, high expansion foam system in the hangar bay area and all other supporting work necessary to make a complete and useable facility. The options, if exercised, provide for convertor cables, five-part epoxy coating for the hangar bays, re-strip of existing privately owned vehicle parking lot and handling of contaminated soil. The planned modifications, if issued, provides for furniture, fixtures, equipment and audio-visual equipment. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $123,643,850 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-20-C-0613). Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $98,948,397 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0377) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0008). This order provides for the integration of the Next Generation Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System into all variants of the F-35 aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy), fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $98,948,397 will be obligated at time of award, $40,665,812 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($40,665,812; 41%), Air Force ($40,665,812; 41%) and non-DOD participants ($17,616,773; 18%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $81,968,583 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-award-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0010). This modification procures hardware and software development of select block 4 capabilities through developmental flight test for the F-35 Lightning II in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Additionally, this modification provides requirements decomposition of advanced block 4 capabilities in support of the system functional review. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy; $2,096,577) and non-DOD participant funds ($77,775,605) for $79,872,182 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $68,000,000 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification provides product process verification on F-35 production operation cards to identify and correct potential process issues and implement and validate corrective actions in support of the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy; $34,000,000) and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force; $34,000,000) funds in the amount of $68,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, $34,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, was awarded a $23,279,378 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-0031) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This modification exercises an option for on-site support, engineering and technical analysis of flight test for V-22 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (25%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (25%), and is expected to be competed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force), fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force), and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $11,592,990 were obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($8,282,783; 71%), the Air Force ($1,673,351; 15%) and the government of Japan ($1,636,856; 14%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.

ARMY

FGS-GRW MP LLC, West Plain, Missouri (W9126G-20-D-6005); and RLC LLC, Riverside, Missouri (W1926G-20-D-6006) will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for professional land survey architect-engineer indefinite delivery contracts acquisition in support of the Southwestern Division, Department of Homeland Security Border Infrastructure Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, Little Rock, Arkansas, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $180,069,075 modification (005320) to contract W52P1J-11-G-00002 for the operation and maintenance of Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $38,927,404 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $23,034,241 cost no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price Foreign Military Sales (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) contract for General Electronic Test Station (GETS-1000) test equipment and test program set hardware and software, test equipment upgrades and repair parts; and services including test equipment installation, training, in-country technical assistance, and engineering services support. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,034,241 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-C-0015).

Rapiscan Systems Inc., Torrance, California, was awarded a $12,251,887 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for contractor logistics support services for M60 High Energy Mobile Scanning Vehicle Systems and associated equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Iraq with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $12,251,887 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Natick Division, Natick, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0008).

Ology Bioservices Inc., Alachua, Florida, was awarded an $8,553,208 modification (P00058) to contract W911QY-13-C-0010 to support the Medical Countermeasures Advanced Development and Manufacturing Center Sustainment by maintaining the Advanced Development and Manufacturing facility in a state of readiness and operational availability to develop, test and/or manufacture medical countermeasures. Work will be performed in Alachua, Florida, with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,553,208 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Natick Division, Natick, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Southeast Asia Systems Company (RAYSEAS), Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded an $8,289,656 modification (P00023) to contract W31P4Q-16-C-0022 for technical assistance on launcher upgrades of Enhanced Deep Maintenance (EDM) Legacy Launching Stations and the materials for EDM kits under the Foreign Military Sales contract between RAYSEAS and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 other funds in the amount of $8,289,656 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY

Intrepid LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $33,080,789 competitive commercial firm-fixed-price contract with a three-year base value of $16,338,912 for visual information and production center support. This contract will provide high quality, regionally-executed graphic design, photography, videography, documentary (non-analytical) flight test support and printing and production services for the Missile Defense Agency. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado, and other locations as directed, with an estimated completion date of January 2025. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $553,284 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-20-C-0004).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $11,640,969 modification (P00064) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8292) incorporating an equitable price adjustment for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water distribution and wastewater collection systems at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. This modification increases the obligated value from $52,183,346 to $52,709,832. This is a fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Nov. 25, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2065 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

