Cynthia Sjoberg Radway Appointed U.S. Secret Service Chief Operating Officer

United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has announced the appointment of Cynthia Sjoberg Radway to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective Jan. 30.

Possessing nearly 20 years of federal government experience, Sjoberg Radway comes to the Secret Service from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General, where she served as the Deputy Assistant Inspector General for the Management and Planning Division. While at the Department of Justice, Sjoberg Radway also served as the Director of the Policy and Planning Staff for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, where she played a key role in providing strategic direction for the implementation of the office’s $3 billion budget.

Prior to her work with the Department of Justice, Sjoberg Radway held the position of Deputy Component Acquisition Executive for the Secret Service, where her business process improvement efforts led to significant program funding increases.

“Cynthia has proven herself time and again to be a talented leader in the federal government,” said Director Cheatle. “She will bring a breadth of knowledge and extensive management experience to the Secret Service.”

Sjoberg Radway will serve as the principal administrator responsible for planning and directing all business and programmatic activities for the Secret Service. In addition, she will oversee all program areas with a focus on improving performance, directing coordination and liaison activities, and aligning budgetary and strategic planning efforts.