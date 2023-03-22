DHS And Republic of Korea Sign Joint Statement to Advance Mutual Digitalization Goals

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) signed a Joint Statement of Intent (JSoI) for collaborative research, development and foreign technical exchanges with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Science and Information Communication Technology (MSIT). The details of this statement re-affirm the commitment of the two countries in fields of science and technology originally laid out in a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding and validated with a mutually signed Project Arrangement for Safety and Security Research and Development Collaboration.

“I am encouraged by the opportunity to collaborate more intensely with our allies in the Republic of Korea on research, development, and innovation,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “This is my first trip to South Korea, and I am impressed by my experiences, which are underscored by the deep connection and history we share. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate on technical projects that leverage our collective expertise and capabilities to enhance mutual national safety and security.”

DHS S&T and MSIT have prepared to establish a cooperative funding initiative for digital transformation that facilitates mutual research, development, and innovation across four research areas: (1) critical infrastructure, (2) unmanned aerial systems, (3) cybersecurity, and (4) chemical and biological deterrence. To enable these goals, MSIT and DHS S&T seek to promote staff exchanges at all levels of experience, which includes building mutual opportunities for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics students; and are prepared to commence this effort in 2023.

This JSoI is yet another example of Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities and commitments to enhancing its partnership with Republic of Korea and building similar partnerships with counterparts for Science and Technology. In May 2021, President Biden hosted President Moon Jae-in for a Presidential Summit where both governments committed to expand exchange programs between graduate students of both nations to facilitate training and exchange of professionals in fields of science, technology, and information communications technologies.

Read more at DHS S&T