DHS A&T Announces Energy Efficient Propulsion Systems Assessment Event

HSWERX, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Technology Transfer & Commercialization Branch (T2C), will host an Assessment Event (AE). The purpose of the AE is to identify solutions for an alternative energy source for maritime vessels for DHS mariners and customers.

Objective

S&T’s Maritime Safety and Security (MSS) Program is interested in identifying current and emerging alternative energy, high-reliability propulsion systems to enable DHS components to enforce maritime border security while transitioning to low and zero-emission vessels to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The transition from fossil fuel-based propulsion systems to alternate energy solutions will align DHS with executive orders and directives across the U.S. government to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining mission capabilities to enforce international trade law, safeguard the maritime transportation system, maintain U.S. waterways and maritime resources, and interdict illegal activities in the maritime environment, such as smuggling and human trafficking.

Why You Should Participate

DHS seeks to enter into non-FAR or FAR-based agreements with Industry, Academic, and National Lab partners whose solutions are favorably evaluated by DHS Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). As such, the AE is considered competitive, and solutions will be evaluated independently of one another primarily for technical merit.

Event Timeline

Phase 1 – June 28, 2023 Government-only Collaboration Event: DWX will facilitate the Government-only CE with government partners focused on DHS’s needs. Attendees will identify current limitations and ideate ways to overcome limiting factors. Problem statement(s) will be developed to frame DHS alternative energy needs. Outcomes from the Government-only CE will shape the potential future Industry, Academia, and Laboratory CE. This event will take place in person in Washington, DC.

Phase 2 – September 6, 2023 Industry, Academia, and Laboratories Collaboration Event (CE): HSWERX will host the CE with government, industry, academic, and laboratory partners focused on how to solve DHS needs for an Alternative Energy solution for DHS maritime vessels. Outcomes from the June 28th Government Only CE, such as problem statements, will be used to inform attendees of government’s top priorities. Prior to the event, participants should review the Read-Ahead to learn about government’s top priorities and prepare for discussions and feedback, as well as offer suggestions on current and future technologies that may address the problem statements. During this event, government end users will interact with participants to develop potential courses of action for near, mid, and long-term solutions.

Phase 3 – October 10, 2023 to November 09, 2023 Submissions to the Assessment Event Open: Interested respondents who could potentially provide solutions that meet the needs of DHS are encouraged to submit their capability for DHS review. To submit your technology for potential Phase 5 attendance (see below), please review the assessment criteria and follow the submission instructions that will be near the bottom of this webpage.

Phase 3a – October 24, 2023 Q&A Telecon: Interested offerors may participate in a virtual Q&A session to better understand DHS’s specific technology objectives. The telecon will take place on October 24 from 11:00 to 12:00 PM ET. Click Here to RSVP (NLT October 23)

Phase 4 – November 13, 2023 to November 27, 2023 Downselect: DHS SMEs will downselect those respondents/submissions they feel have the highest potential to satisfy their technology needs. Favorably evaluated submissions will receive an invitation to attend the AE on/around November 28, 2023.

Phase 5 – December 12, 2023 to December 14, 2023 Assessment Event: During the AE, selected participants will be allotted a one-on-one session with the DHS evaluation panel to pitch, demonstrate, and/or discuss their solutions. The forum will include a Q&A portion and discussions may continue outside of the event. Guidelines for solution briefing presentations will be outlined in the event invitation and solutions will be assessed according to the criteria in the link provided below. If the DHS evaluation panel favorably evaluates a solution briefing, negotiations for Phase 6 may begin immediately.

This event will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Phase 6 – Path Forward: Successfully negotiated awards may fall under any combination of these categories:

Business-to-business research and development agreement as a sub-award through the HSWERX Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) under 15 U.S.C. 3715

OTA for research or prototype projects

Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (15 U.S.C. 3710a)

Prize competitions (15 U.S.C. 3719)

FAR-based procurement contract

NOTE: Awardees may need to be compliant with NIST SP 800-171, Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Non-Federal Systems and Organizations.

How You Can Participate

Government, Industry, Academia, National Labs, and Non-Traditional Attendees:

Questions? For event-related questions, please contact Kinsey Crim: [email protected]

Contact Information

Primary Point of Contact

Matt Barger – [email protected]

