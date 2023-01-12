DHS Grant Forecast Released for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) released a forecasted funding opportunity for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Applicants should use this forecast and application guidance to begin to register/maintain their accounts with the required systems, find project partners, and draft their applications now.
This forecast identifies:
- Anticipated deadlines
- Priorities
- Objectives
- Project types
- Required application contents and templates
- Eligibility, scoring, and selection criteria
- Background research
- Other resources that applicants need to prepare their applications
Key Details
|Funds available:
|$20 million
|Anticipated Grants.gov Submission Deadline:
|April 25, 2023
|Anticipated NOFO release:
|Early March 2023
|Anticipated Award Announcement:
|September 2023
|Eligible Applicants:
|Nonprofits; Universities; State, Local Tribal, and Territorial Government Agencies
Forecast and Other Resources:
- The forecast can be found at: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=345347
- Download the FY23 Application Guidance from the “Related Documents” Tab
- Helpful resources for interested applicants can be found here: https://www.dhs.gov/targeted-violence-and-terrorism-prevention-grant-program-resources
- Examples of previously funded projects can be found here: www.dhs.gov/tvtpgrants
Upcoming Webinars
Register Here: FY23 TVTP Grant Program Forecast Webinar
The Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships will be hosting three TVTP forecast webinars for potential applicants to learn about the grant program and CP3’s mission. The presentation will cover a general overview of the program, the types of projects funded, resources that applicants can leverage to complete their applications, and an opportunity to ask questions. Each presentation will cover the same material; please register for the date that works best for your schedule.
Dates/Times: Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 2:00 pm EST
Friday, January 27, 2023 @ 2:00 pm EST
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 2:00 pm EST
For More Information
Please contact the CP3 grants team at TerrorismPrevention@hq.dhs.gov with any questions. If needed, there is availability to schedule phone/video meetings. Organizations that represent groups of eligible applicants can also request additional webinars, subject to availability.