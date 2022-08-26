DHS Releases Draft Solicitation for RDT&E III Tech Support Services

The scope of work for this acquisition is technical support services for the TSL. These include applied research and data collection and analysis to support Test and Evaluation (T&E) of explosive and threat detection technologies and systems. These efforts apply scientific and engineering activities to support the spiral development of technologies to detect concealed explosives or mitigate the effects of explosives and other threats. The principal focus is scientific investigation and RDT&E for the detection of conventional and homemade explosives. Other technical activities include scientific investigations into contraband such as the detection of illicit substances, and the test and evaluation of technologies designed to detect and/or identify these substances. Also included is the examination of blast effects on conveyances and infrastructure (i.e., vulnerability analysis).

THIS IS A DRAFT SOLICITATION – ONLY QUESTIONS ARE DUE 9/8/2022. SUBMIT QUESTIONS TO: TSL.RDTE3SB@st.dhs.gov

The purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to obtain professional, scientific, and technical support services for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate, Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL), located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The contractor shall perform Research and Development and Developmental, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) III, technical support services in accordance with Section C of this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), under the following subject task areas:

Task Area one (1): Applied Research and Development in Support of Test and Evaluation; Task Area two (2): Developmental Test and Evaluation for DT&E; and Task Area three (3): Applied Research and Development Detection, Vulnerability and Mitigation Assessment.

The RFP will result in the establishment of a multiple award IDIQ. The term of this IDIQ contract is a one (1) year base period and four (4) option periods with a period of performance of one (1) year each. This is not a multi-year contract as defined in FAR Part 17.1. The Government will issue competitively awarded task orders (TOs) against the resultant IDIQ for the services and items set forth in the Statement of Work (SOW) in accordance with Section C of this RFP. Competitively awarded TOs will be issued with specific performance periods.

Read more at SAM.gov