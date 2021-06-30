Register for the DHS S&T LRBAA Today: Data Analytics Webinar on July 14

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) invites you to join us on Wednesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. ET for the LRBAA Today: Data Analytics Webinar. S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for topics that address priority homeland security needs.

This is an excellent opportunity for innovators and industry to learn more about current research and development efforts specific to S&T’s Data Analytics topic, and how to use the LRBAA program to work with S&T! During this webinar you will learn how DHS S&T pursues advanced and emerging architectures, analytic capabilities, and automation to enable data-driven decision making to improve mission outcomes.

Screening at Speed | August 18 at 2:00 pm ET

Imagine entering an airport and walking through a security checkpoint with your coat and shoes on, your laptop in its case, and with minimal delays you arrive at your departure gate. DHS S&T’s Screening at Speed program invests in technologies and techniques that will bring that vision closer to reality. During this LRBAA Today webinar, you’ll learn more about the LRBAA Screening at Speed topic and how DHS S&T is seeking to mature transformative technologies that increase aviation security effectiveness from curb-to-gate while dramatically reducing wait times and improving passenger experiences. Register today!

Visit the LRBAA Today event page to learn more about the webinar series and to see past videos. If you would like to receive information on LRBAA news and events, sign-up for our mailing list by visiting https://baa2.st.dhs.gov/portal/BAA/.

For specific questions or information, email [email protected].

